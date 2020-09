Alex McPherson has had the upper edge throughout his recruitment process because of his brother. McPherson's elder sibling, Evan, is currently kicking for the Florida Gators, entering his sophomore season after going 17-of-19 as a freshman.

Evan earned about a dozen Division I scholarship offers and has been a crutch for Alex to lean on now that he's fully immersed in his junior season at Fort Payne High School.