2022 Top Receiver Recruit Andre Greene Building "Strong Bond" With LSU Football Coaching Staff

Andre Greene is one of the elite receivers in the 2022 class. The 6-foot-3, 180-pound Richmond, Virginia native has all the requisite tools to be a true threat at the collegiate level.

He also has the offers to back up his immense talents. Currently holding over 40 offers from Division I programs, Greene is currently in the relationship building process with the various programs. It wasn't until late March that the St. Christopher's High School product received his first offer but since that time, his recruitment has exploded.

LSUCountry sat down with Greene recently to get his thoughts on where his recruitment stands and how his relationship with the Tigers has developed.

1. So first off, update us on your recruiting and where things stand. Who are some of the big programs to offer you at this point and what excites you about the process as a whole?

Recruiting is going well. I've been very fortunate to receive offers from over 40 power five schools and they are all big programs to me. What excites me the most about the process is getting to know a lot of great coaches.



2. Talk a little bit about how the LSU offer came together. How did you find out about it and what was your reaction to the news?

I was extremely excited about the LSU offer. My coach and I was able to get on the phone with them and the rest is history. But I would definitely say I was SUPER happy.



3. Since that offer came down, have you been in contact with the LSU coaching staff? Who have you spoken with primarily and what do those conversations entail? What have you learned about the program through outside research/talking with the staff?

Since the offer, I've called them once a week. I've spoken to coach Orgeron at least 4-5 times. They have told me they want to prepare me to be a first round NFL draft pick, but also be there for me as a young man growing up. I've learned that while they are an outstanding football team, they genuinely care about their players as people and that is very important to me.



4. I do want to know what LSU has told what they like about your game. Anything in particular the staff likes about you?

They have told me they like my ability to go up and get the ball and to have the kind of skills I have as only a sophomore is just crazy.



5. What are some areas of strength in your game as you approach your junior season? Also what has been the main focus for you this offseason in trying to get better?

I would say I’m a very well rounded receiver that can do many different things. I’m physical, strong, tall, athletic, fast, run goods routes, have strong hands and can jump high to get any ball that is near me. If you give me too much space, I can catch short balls and get a lot of yards after the catch. I have a lot of different favorite wide receivers and try to take a pieces of their game and add it to my game. And one thing my coach always tell me is he loves that I block for our backs or other receivers. During the offseason, I've just been working on everything I think I do good to make it even better.



6. What are a few things you hope to show on your junior tape that you weren’t able to show as a freshman or sophomore?

Whenever we do have a season, I'm going to play both sides of the ball. I'm a very good corner and safety also. Those are positions I've also played growing up but didn’t get a chance to play my freshmen or sophomore year.



7. Back to LSU, were you able to follow the championship season from a distance? What about the offense stood out being a receiver yourself? Any players (Ja’Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, Terrace Marshall) you enjoyed watching and why?

I was able to follow a lot of the LSU season. Love the way they threw the ball to their receivers. I enjoyed watching Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase and Terrace Marshall. They are all so talented that you couldn't just key in on one player. And they were still able to put up big numbers which was great to see.



8. One final question, just what are your overall thoughts on the LSU program and the winning culture that Ed Orgeron is building there? Is it a program that you’re seriously considering?





I think that LSU has proven themselves to be one of the best football teams in college for the last 20 years. From all that I've seen, Coach O and his coaching staff are excellent at what they do. I'm just looking forward to continuing to build our bond and see what the future holds.









