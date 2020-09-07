Offensive Line Recruit Clay Wedin Striving for Breakout 2020 Season, Talks LSU Football Offers

Clay Wedin has moved around quite a bit in his young life. Growing up in a military family, Wedin lived in Biloxi, Mississippi for a short stretch before eventually moving to Florida where he's now become a highly recruited offensive lineman.

"LSU was kind of my team back then because it was only an hour away and that's been something I've carried on even though I live in Florida now," Wedin said. "They were just always one of the schools I looked at growing up and that's continued over the last couple of years as well."