2021 LSU Recruit Colin Henrich Talks Transfer to IMG Academy, Strong Relationship With Tigers

Colin Henrich knew he wanted to play for a high school program that would help him get ready for life in college. The 2021 offensive guard made the decision to transfer to prominent IMG Academy, one of the elite programs in the country.

It's the program where current LSU freshman cornerback Elias Ricks and 2021 commit Anthony Hundley went for their final year of high school and multiple Tiger targets including Dayne Shor and Tyler Booker attend as well. For Henrich, who is being courted by the likes of LSU, Boston College, Tennessee and West Virginia, playing against national competition for his final high school season was the goal.