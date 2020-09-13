LSU 2021 Commit Corey Kiner Off to Historic Start to Senior Season, “100% Committed” to Tigers

Corey Kiner is off to an historic start to his 2020 senior season at Roger Bacon High School. The LSU 2021 running back commit is just three games into his final season and rushed for 781 yards and 15 touchdowns in the first three games, capped off by his most recent performance that reset his own Ohio high school record.

In an 82-28 win over Norwood Friday night, Kiner rushed for 363 yards and seven touchdowns which broke his own record for rushing yards in a game. The Cincinnati native now has over 7,000 all purpose yards and 103 touchdowns for his career, following the seven score performance on Friday.