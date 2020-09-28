An Early Look at What No. 20 LSU Football Must Do To Pick Up Win at Vanderbilt

What will the LSU Tigers be facing when they head to Nashville? It’s a sound Vanderbilt defense. The Commodores have some promising pieces LSU must contend with.

This may not be Alabama, but LSU needs to take the Commodores seriously. They were one drive away from upsetting Texas A & M this past Saturday. LSU should come into the game motivated after the heartbreaking defeat to Mississippi State. Let’s take a look at Vanderbilt’s scheme, as well as situations LSU must come out on top, and players that LSU fans should know about.