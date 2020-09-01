Five LSU Football 2022 Recruits Who the Tigers Could Call on Sept. 1

September 1st represents the first day college coaches may contact now junior high school football players. LSU will be attempting to make its mark with several top names.

Until today, Tuesday, September 1st, LSU had to wait to contact the class of 2022 recruits. So did all the other programs across the United States. Today was the smorgasbord of calling, texting and Skyping. You can bet that LSU coach Ed Orgeron and his staff made their mark by early this morning.