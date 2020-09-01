SI.com
LSUCountry
HomeFootballBasketballBaseballTiger ChatThe Tiger Den
Search

Five LSU Football 2022 Recruits Who the Tigers Could Call on Sept. 1

Brian Smith

September 1st represents the first day college coaches may contact now junior high school football players. LSU will be attempting to make its mark with several top names.

Until today, Tuesday, September 1st, LSU had to wait to contact the class of 2022 recruits. So did all the other programs across the United States. Today was the smorgasbord of calling, texting and Skyping. You can bet that LSU coach Ed Orgeron and his staff made their mark by early this morning.

THANKS FOR READING LSU COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

The Tiger Den

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What’s the Latest Buzz on LSU Targets Korey Foreman, Camar Wheaton

Glen West

Ja’Marr Chase Responds to Reports of Him Opting Out of 2020 Season

Glen West

by

Barrymac

Watch: The Return of “Big Cat” to LSU Football

Glen West

How do you think LSU’s 2021 class is coming together

https://www.si.com/college/lsu/football/nate-wiggins-film-review-lsu

Glen West

How do you think LSU’s 2021 class is coming together

https://www.si.com/college/lsu/football/nate-wiggins-film-review-lsu

Glen West

SEC Announces Further Gameday Protocols

https://www.secsports.com/article/29761196

Glen West

by

Glen West

LSU recruiting news

Smitty79

Look: LSU Football Aiding in Hurricane Laura Relief Effort

Glen West

Video: LSU players march campus in protest

https://twitter.com/LSUfootball/status/1299430264024764418

Harrison Valentine

by

Glen West

Joe Burrow has emerged as a leader in the Bengals locker room

https://www.si.com/nfl/bengals/news/trey-hopkins-praises-burrow

James Rapien

by

Glen West