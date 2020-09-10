If there's one thing that you need to know about future LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, it's that he's a leader. That extends not just on the field but off it as well. Not only was Nussmeier the brainchild behind last weekend's recruiting visit for the 2021 class but he also arranged donations for his hometown of Lake Charles, which was devastated by Hurricane Laura a few weeks back.

Though he now lives in Flower Mound, Texas, Nussmeier has always considered Louisiana and specifically Lake Charles to be his home. So when Nussmeier saw the storm was making a direct approach to his hometown, Nussmeier knew he needed to take action.