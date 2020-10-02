2021 LSU Football Commit JoJo Earle Turns in Dominant Debut, Talks Senior Season and Tigers

Jojo Earle is one of the most electric prospects in the 2021 class and his performance during his senior season debut proves he's just getting started. In Friday night's 70-7 win for Aledo High School, Earle caught six passes for 169 yards with a touchdown. He also ran for two more touchdowns on the evening, showing off his game changing speed in the process.

"We knew we were really talented but we got even more confidence heading into the rest of the season," Earle told LSUCountry this week. "It was exciting getting back with my teammates and get into a real game with them."