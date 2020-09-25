2022 Athlete Idris Williams’ Recruitment Heating Up With Recent LSU Football Interest

Idris Williams is patiently waiting for his recruitment to take off and by the recent interest shown, it's only a matter of time before the 2022 athlete starts receiving a flood of offers from Power 5 programs.

Williams' recruitment process is just getting started and while the offers have been sparse to this point, the interest certainly hasn't been. Iowa State, Utah and West Virginia are the three main schools to offer him a scholarship to this point but Kentucky, USF, Notre Dame, Tulane and LSU have all sent mail to the Lake Christian High School product.