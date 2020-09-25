SI.com
LSUCountry
HomeFootballBasketballBaseballTiger ChatThe Tiger Den
Search

2022 Athlete Idris Williams’ Recruitment Heating Up With Recent LSU Football Interest

Glen West

Idris Williams is patiently waiting for his recruitment to take off and by the recent interest shown, it's only a matter of time before the 2022 athlete starts receiving a flood of offers from Power 5 programs.

Williams' recruitment process is just getting started and while the offers have been sparse to this point, the interest certainly hasn't been. Iowa State, Utah and West Virginia are the three main schools to offer him a scholarship to this point but Kentucky, USF, Notre Dame, Tulane and LSU have all sent mail to the Lake Christian High School product. 

THANKS FOR READING LSU COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

The Tiger Den

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What Players Are You Keying On

Steven Miller

Can’t take it anymore!!! I’m readyyyyy!!

Steven Miller

LSU Announces Gameday Parking Changes

https://lsusports.net/news/2020/9/24/football-lsu-announces-gameday-parking-changes-updated-map.aspx

Glen West

Track the visits...

John Garcia Jr.

Watch: LSU Releases First 2020 Hype Video

Glen West

by

BigDad1

MSU DC compares Brennan to Peyton Manning...

https://www.si.com/college/mississippistate/football/arnett-lsu-game-pre-92420

Joel Coleman

by

Glen West

What MSU would have to do to upset LSU

https://www.si.com/college/mississippistate/football/keys-to-upset-92420

Joel Coleman

Watch: LSU Talent in the NFL Shining Through Two Weeks

Glen West

Joe Burrow hoping to produce explosive plays in Week 3

https://www.si.com/nfl/bengals/news/joe-burrow-big-plays-philadelphia-eagles

James Rapien

Breakout player defensive candidates

Smitty79