2022 Prospect to Know: DB/RB Idris Williams

The high school football season is underway in the state of Florida and SI All-American, along with SI network sites, have had boots on the ground throughout the state in recent weeks.

An early-September stop in Lakeland for the Lakeland (Fla.) Christian game against visiting Tallahassee (Fla.) St. John Paul II featured elite seniors like Terrion Arnold and Cade Denhoff, but younger prospects impressed in the meantime.

One who made his presence felt immediately when Arnold earned his first offensive touch of the game was the prospect who brought the lumber and finished the play -- Idris Williams. He flashed from his safety spot throughout a big win.

Iowa State, West Virginia and Utah occupy his current commitment list and several additional programs are in communication for the two-way talent, who made big plays as a running back in 2019.

"I'm leaning towards the defensive side but I play both sides," Williams told SI All-American. "I'll probably say most schools probably want me to play defense or go in as an athlete. I'd play defense or offense.

"I'll play anywhere, but I've got love for safety. I try to turn up on defense as much as I can."

Standing just under 6-foot, 180 pounds or so, the class of 2022 prospect has of course seen his inbox light up given the communication allowed for the junior class beginning September 1. On Thursday morning, he told SIAA "USF and Iowa State are recruiting hard. They show a bunch of love."

Several others have at least checked in over the last two-plus weeks.

"I'm talking to Virginia Tech, Colorado State, LSU hit me up on September 1, Marshall and USF," he said. "Can't forget USF.

"Iowa State and West Virginia sent me virtual tours of the school but that's the furthest I've taken as a visit."

Williams says he doesn't have one dream school despite the family leaning towards the Miami Hurricanes. He likes what he called "underdog" programs.

But the current focus isn't recruiting, it's helping the Vikings make a playoff run. If the first two games are an indication, getting to the postseason seems likely given a 2-0 start in which the defense has yet to yield a single point, outscoring opponents 73-0 thus far.

"This year I'm focused on getting more interceptions and tackles," he said.

Scout's Take:

Williams was a prospect LCS coaches alerted us to before the game and he didn't take long to make an impact with his physical style coming up from his safety spot. He screams downhill and plays the alley with a quick trigger and finishing power. Still, Williams attacks with leverage in mind and has an inside-out control about him. He wasn't challenged much in pass coverage, though his backpedal looked fluid and ball skills looked present. Williams didn't run the ball on this night but his sophomore tape showcases his instincts with the ball in his hands along with quickness and relatively fluidity in the change of direction game.

Interview conducted by Brian Smith

More SI All-American Coverage

The Latest on the Top 5 Uncommitted SI99 Recruits

Top WR Corps Already Committed to P5 Programs

Senior Prospects SIAA Wants to see in Action

Inaugural SI All-American SI99 Released

Prospects Knocking on the Door of the SI99

College Programs Dominating the SI99

SIAA's 2021 Rankings by Position

--

Follow SI All-American's college football and basketball recruiting coverage here on SIAllAmerican.com as well as on social media, @SIAllAmerican on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.