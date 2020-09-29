SI.com
Louisiana Native, 2022 Recruit Qae'Shon Sapp Talks “Dream School” Offer from LSU Football

Glen West

Qae'Shon Sapp might live in Leesburg, Georgia but his dream school has always been LSU, the program that resides in the state where he was born and spent his early life. Sapp, a 2022 offensive tackle prospect, grew up in Morgan City, Louisiana but moved to Georgia when he was 13 and has spent the last few years honing his craft.

As a ninth grader, Sapp admittedly wasn't happy with his film so his recruitment is still in the slower, early stages of its development. Sapp currently holds offers from Tennessee, Florida, Georgia Tech, Kentucky and now the Tigers, who officially made the offer on Sept. 22. 

