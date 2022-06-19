Keeping the Tradition Alive: Notable Father-Son Combos in LSU History

There have been a number of father-son duos to run through LSU, but a few recent ones stand out from the rest. With quarterback Walker Howard arriving on campus, he became one of the most notable duos to hit Baton Rouge.

Continuing the legacy as a Tiger and following in the footsteps of your father can be challenging at times, but these current and former LSU athletes chose that route.

Here are a few of the recent LSU legacies:

Walker and Jamie Howard - LSU Football

Walker Howard enters Death Valley as one of the most coveted quarterback prospects in recent memory for the Tigers. His father, Jamie Howard, had a legendary LSU career in the 1990’s, being the first gunslinger to start as a true-freshman since Steve Ensminger in 1976.

Howard finished his career with the Bayou Bengals as the third-leading passer in LSU history with 6,158 yards and second in career touchdown passes with 34. His accolades put Walker in position to fill some big shoes, but the early-enrollee has already shown flashes of what’s to come.

The five-star quarterback and Tiger legacy will sit behind Myles Brennan, Jayden Daniels and Garrett Nussmeier during his freshman campaign, but head coach Brian Kelly and this staff believe in the youngster and what he is capable of on the gridiron.

Bo and Ben Bordelon - LSU Football

Lucky for Howard, his fellow freshman teammate Bo Bordelon will be stepping foot into a situation where he will be looking to carry on the legacy of his father, Ben. Ben Bordelon was an All-SEC offensive lineman for the Tigers in the 1990’s where he started three years for LSU.

Serving as team captain for LSU his senior season, Bordelon’s locker room presence became a favorite for his teammates, gaining the respect of them with his work ethic. His son, Bo, comes to LSU after a few years at Newman.

Bordelon has experience blocking for elite talent, spending a majority of his high school career protecting Arch Manning, the consensus No. 1 quarterback in the 2023 class. Joining a number of top offensive lineman in the class both through the transfer portal and 2022 recruiting class, Bordelon is set to continue developing as a player and following in his father’s footsteps.

Shareef and Shaquille O’Neal - LSU Basketball

Though Shareef’s LSU basketball career may have been short lived, once a Tiger, always a Tiger. Battling through injuries during most of his time in Baton Rouge, it was difficult for O’Neal to see the floor. His father, Shaquille, needs no introduction. Simply the best LSU Tiger to suit up in the purple and gold, O’Neal’s legacy has lived on for decades.

Shaquille O'Neal suited up for the Tigers during his incredible run with LSU.

His statue outside the PMAC speaks for itself, but for his son, Shareef, it was always going to be difficult with O’Neal on the back of his jersey. Still looking to create his own legacy, O’Neal entered the NBA Draft after his lone season in Baton Rouge.

A former four-star recruit, O’Neal has dealt with injuries throughout his entire college career, transferring from UCLA and LSU before ultimately keeping his name in the 2022 NBA Draft this offseason. Despite it all, to come to LSU and suit up for his father’s alma mater is a tremendous feat.