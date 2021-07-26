LSU Swimmer Brooks Curry Helps Lead USA to Olympic Gold in 4x100 Relay

LSU is golden as the Tigers were well represented in Tokyo over the weekend as swimmer Brooks Curry was part of the 4x100 relay that won an Olympic Gold medal on Sunday. Curry became the first gold medalist to represent LSU in the pool at the Olympics and helped the relay team take the lead in the event.

He would go on to record a time of 48.84 in the prelims section of the race and became the first LSU swimmer to compete in the 4x100 at the Olympics since Sion Brinn at the 2000 Sydney Olympics. Curry was later replaced by Team USA veteran Caeleb Dressel in the final.

LSU has 17 current or former athletes and coaches representing nine different countries at the Olympics this year in Toyko. All eyes will be on Mondo Duplantis as he looks to set an Olympic record in the pole vault. Duplantis already owns the world record and will look to help Sweden lock up the gold in the event.

Here's a running list of all who will compete:

USA

Howard Dobson, LSU, softball (assistant coach)

Sylvia Fowles, ex-LSU, women’s basketball,

JuVaughn Harrison, LSU, men's long jump/high jump

Aleia Hobbs, ex-LSU, women's 4x100 relay pool (hometown New Orleans)

Vernon Norwood, ex-LSU, men's 4x400 relay pool

Canada

Allysha Chapman, ex-LSU, soccer

Great Britain

Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, ex-LSU, men's 200 meters/4x100 relay pool

Jamaica

Natoya Goule, ex-LSU, women's 800 meters

Damion Thomas, LSU, men's 110-meter hurdles

Mexico

Amanda Sanchez, ex-LSU, softball

Nigeria

Favour Ofili, LSU, women's 200 meters/4x100 relay pool/4x400 relay pool

Norway

Anne Tuxen, ex-LSU, diving

Sweden

Mondo Duplantis, ex-LSU, men's pole vault (grew up in Lafayette)

Trinidad and Tobago

Kelly Baptiste, ex-LSU, women's 100 meters/4x100 relay pool

Semoy Hackett, ex-LSU, women's 4x100 relay pool

Akanni Hislop, LSU, men's 4x100 relay pool

Richard Thompson, ex-LSU, men's 4x100 relay pool