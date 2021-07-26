LSU Swimmer Brooks Curry Helps Lead USA to Olympic Gold in 4x100 Relay
LSU is golden as the Tigers were well represented in Tokyo over the weekend as swimmer Brooks Curry was part of the 4x100 relay that won an Olympic Gold medal on Sunday. Curry became the first gold medalist to represent LSU in the pool at the Olympics and helped the relay team take the lead in the event.
He would go on to record a time of 48.84 in the prelims section of the race and became the first LSU swimmer to compete in the 4x100 at the Olympics since Sion Brinn at the 2000 Sydney Olympics. Curry was later replaced by Team USA veteran Caeleb Dressel in the final.
LSU has 17 current or former athletes and coaches representing nine different countries at the Olympics this year in Toyko. All eyes will be on Mondo Duplantis as he looks to set an Olympic record in the pole vault. Duplantis already owns the world record and will look to help Sweden lock up the gold in the event.
Here's a running list of all who will compete:
USA
Howard Dobson, LSU, softball (assistant coach)
Sylvia Fowles, ex-LSU, women’s basketball,
JuVaughn Harrison, LSU, men's long jump/high jump
Aleia Hobbs, ex-LSU, women's 4x100 relay pool (hometown New Orleans)
Vernon Norwood, ex-LSU, men's 4x400 relay pool
Canada
Allysha Chapman, ex-LSU, soccer
Great Britain
Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, ex-LSU, men's 200 meters/4x100 relay pool
Jamaica
Natoya Goule, ex-LSU, women's 800 meters
Damion Thomas, LSU, men's 110-meter hurdles
Mexico
Amanda Sanchez, ex-LSU, softball
Nigeria
Favour Ofili, LSU, women's 200 meters/4x100 relay pool/4x400 relay pool
Norway
Anne Tuxen, ex-LSU, diving
Sweden
Mondo Duplantis, ex-LSU, men's pole vault (grew up in Lafayette)
Trinidad and Tobago
Kelly Baptiste, ex-LSU, women's 100 meters/4x100 relay pool
Semoy Hackett, ex-LSU, women's 4x100 relay pool
Akanni Hislop, LSU, men's 4x100 relay pool
Richard Thompson, ex-LSU, men's 4x100 relay pool