Former LSU Golfer Sam Burns Set to Begin First Swing at Green Jacket at The Masters

Burns just outside of the top 10 as he enters Augusta for first time having won three tournaments in last year

Sam Burns comes to Augusta National on a serious roll, winning three times on the PGA Tour over the last year.

Lying just outside of the world top 10 rankings at No. 11 because of his recent success, Burns is currently sitting at +4000 odds to win the tournament according to SI Sportsbook. Currently coming off a second consecutive win at the Valspar Championship, Burns is quickly rising as one of the young names to watch on the PGA Tour but the odds are certainly not in his favor.

It's been 40 years since a first time player at The Masters actually won the tournament so there will be some history Burns will have to overcome but he is undoubtedly one of the more intriguing dark horses to win his first major. Two time winner and legendary golfer Tom Watson also considers Burns to be one of his dark horses to win the tournament.

“I’m really excited to be here,” Burns said in a press conference Tuesday. "Obviously, just the history of this place and The Masters tournament. I’m really grateful for this opportunity."

As a longtime LSU football fan and player growing up, Burns has a toughness to him that he really feels allows him to overcome adversity out on the golf course. Golf is such a mental game, possibly more than any other sport as it's extremely important to move on to the next shot quickly.

"I loved football. I really enjoyed it," Burns said. "At some times still out here when I get frustrated, I still wish I could put on pads and take my frustration out."

While competing in the par three contest on Wednesday, Burns did get the week off to an entertaining start, nearly sinking a hole in one with the help of a fan.

Of course shots like that won't bode well for his chances this week on the course but the light natured fun of the Wednesday competition always is a good way for the golfers to unwind and settle into the Augusta surroundings before tournament play begins.

Burns is set to tee off at 12:49 p.m. Central on Thursday with Abraham Ancer and Tyrell Hatton.