Watch: Former LSU Star Mondo Duplantis Breaks World Record, Wins Gold

The LSU All-American has broken the world record for the fifth time, taking home a gold medal in the process
Former LSU All-American Mondo Duplantis has struck gold once again, breaking the world record in pole vault on the first day of the world championships in Eugene, Oregon. The track and field star continues to rewrite the record books.

Duplantis, who won gold in the Tokyo Olympics last summer while representing Sweden to honor his mother, broke his own world record after clearing 20 feet, 4.5 inches on his second attempt at the event.

Sunday marked the fifth time Duplantis has broken the world record in pole vault as he seemingly reaches a new milestone every other event. A Lafayette native, Duplantis continues to represent Louisiana in a big way.

Duplantis said he didn’t think much about the world record during the competition, focused instead on bringing home the gold, Oregon Live reported.

“Usually, it is always somewhere in the back of my mind, but today, I was really focused on the win and I really wanted to win the gold so badly,” Duplantis said. “It was the medal I was missing.”

The 22-year-old champion has all the tools to continue exceeding expectations and compete at the highest level. A dominant member of the LSU track and field squad during his time in Baton Rouge, Duplantis is representing the purple and gold to the highest ability. 

