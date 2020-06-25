Former Maryland Center Alex Len Tests Positive for COVID-19

Former Maryland center Alex Len announced on Wednesday evening that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

"I underwent testing yesterday in Sacramento and was found to be positive for COVID-19. I want to thank the Sacramento Kings for their great care and the NBA for putting the protocols in place to allow me to catch this early. I have immediately entered isolation and look forward to being cleared and rejoining my teammates for our playoff push," Len announced on Twitter.

Len is the third King to test positive as forward Jabari Parker and guard Buddy Hield also announced they have both tested positive just hours before. The news comes a day after Nuggets star center Nikola Jokic announced he has also tested positive for COVID-19 and is quarantining in Serbia.

The Kings were among the five teams invited into the amended 2020 NBA Playoffs, joining the Trail Blazers, Suns, Spurs and Wizards, ahead of the July 31 league resume. Teams are slated to travel to Orlando on July 7th, just twelve days from now, to kick off the improvised playoff format in hopes of completing the 2019-20 NBA season.

Len is in his seventh year in the NBA and played in just nine games with the Kings, averaging 6.6 points and 7.1 rebounds in just under 17 minutes per game. Len was traded to Sacramento in early February in a deal with the Hawks that also sent Parker to the Kings in exchange for center Dewayne Dedmon and two second-round picks.