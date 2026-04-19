Rainey Welson and Addi Mack Returning To Maryland In 2026

The Maryland Terrapins women's basketball team's roster will look a little different next season, with the departures of graduating seniors and other players who've entered the transfer portal. However, two familiar faces for Brenda Frese's squad have announced their return to College Park for the 2026-27 season.

Freshmen guards Addi Mack and Rainey Welson both confirmed their returns for their sophomore seasons earlier this past week with posts on social media.

Both are expected to play key roles in the rotation for head coach Frese, as they'll look to help Maryland be one of the top teams in the Big Ten and compete for a National Title.

Mack started in 26 of 31 games she appeared in, averaging....

11 points, 2.2 assists, 2.9 rebounds, 1.1 steals, shooting 42% from the floor and nearly 86% at the free throw line.

Mack provided the Terps with consistent guard play throughout the entire season, scoring in double figures in 21 games. She pushed the ball well on the fast break, played aggressively on the perimeter defensively, and displayed the ability to create her shot from all three levels of the floor.

Mack had a bunch of highs this season, including being named to the All-Big Ten Freshman Team, being named Big Ten Freshman of the Week on Nov. 17th, and scoring 18 points in her first NCAA Tournament Game, leading the Terps to a victory over Murray State in the opening round.

As for Welson, she played in 25 games, and her playing time ranged from limited appearances to decent time on the floor.

Welson, in 12.6 minutes per contest, averaged 3.9 points, 0.8 rebounds, 0.6 assists, shooting 32% from the three-point line and 88.9% at the free-throw line.

Welson dealt with a couple of injuries during the season, including a lower leg issue and a concussion she sustained in a contest against USC back on Jan. 15th. Welson set a career-high in points back on Feb. 7th against Nebraska, scoring 13 points on 5-of-10 shooting from the field.

This upcoming season, Welson will look to showcase her ability to provide scoring and spacing on the floor and further improve as a defender.

Welson and Mack join returning players in Oluchi Okananwa and Bri McDaniel, who had announced their return earlier in the offseason. This only further adds to the talent of the team, with an impressive incoming 2026 class that features: five-star guard Jordyn Jackson (St. James Performing Academy), four-star forward Mimi Thiero (Quaker Valley High School), and Eva-Grace Yebila (London, England), who played for the British U18 National Team.

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