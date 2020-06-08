Younger brother of former Maryland basketball player in stable condition after heroic act

The younger brother of former Maryland basketball player Dino Gregory Jr. was taken to the hospital in stable condition after reportedly being shot in a heroic attempt to save the lives of countless protestors that gathered near a Seattle police station Sunday night.

The 27-year-old Daniel Gregory ran after and stopped a car from driving into the crowd of demonstrators, Dino Gregory Jr. wrote on Instagram. He was seen on video captured by Seattle journalist Alex Garland reaching into the car and punching the unnamed man before being shot in the arm. Afterward, the man got out of the car with the gun in hand, causing hundreds of protectors to flee for safety. CBS affiliate KIRO-TV reported that the man driving the car was taken into police custody. Police said they recovered the gun and don't believe there were any other victims.

“I heard the gunshot go off in my arm,” Daniel Gregory said, via Garland. “The whole thing was to protect the people down there.”

Gregory was treated by street medics at the scene and walked away under his own power.

“My brother the hero,” Dino Gregory Jr. wrote. “A crazy dude tried to run into a HUGE group of protesters Dan ran after the car and made him stop and got shot in the process. He is fine he has surgery in the morning but he saves 100s of lives.”

There’s been ongoing protests across the country since George Floyd was murdered by Minneapolis police two weeks ago. Dino Gregory Sr., the father of the Gregory brothers, was a longtime member of the Baltimore City police force. Dino Gregory Jr., meanwhile, recently became a police support specialist with the Bellevue Police Department in Washington, according to his LinkedIn page.

A fundraiser set up for Daniel Gregory to cover his medical bills has raised more than $30,000 as of Monday afternoon.