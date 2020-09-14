No Big Ten Vote Yet With Decision Still Expected

After reports emerged on Saturday that a revote in the Big Ten could take place as early as Sunday, the day has come and gone with no action taking place yet. Pat Forde reported on Sunday night that the meeting has been “productive in terms of medical plan and maintaining momentum toward playing this fall.”

“Sources: Big Ten meeting has been productive in terms of medical plan and maintaining momentum toward playing this fall. Vote has not taken place yet; could still happen tonight or tomorrow. Some schools already setting practice schedules in preparation for October kickoff.”

“Update: vote will not happen tonight. Presumably tomorrow.”

Nicole Auerbach backed up Forde’s reporting on Sunday evening while adding that despite no vote yet, “there remains the expectation that this will be brought to a vote in the coming day or day.” Skepticism remains on just how the vote will play out, especially among Maryland fans, as rumors of potential opt-outs linger ahead of the season. Sources inside College Park have noted that Maryland is likely to play for the 2020 season if the conference does reverse course on fall plans as a USA Today report suggests that Big Ten members have “transitioned from hopeful to confident” in their fall plans.

“The people who spoke on the condition of anonymity reiterated that reliable, rapid testing has played a critical role and helped turn the tide in the favor of trying to play this year.”

Maryland’s athletic training remains paused to a spike in COVID-19 cases, while all local Michigan State students have been asked to self-quarantine effective immediately after the school saw at least 324 positive cases in the last two and a half weeks. Wisconsin also remains closed as the number of active cases climbed to 83 as of Thursday.

Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade announced on Monday morning that he has opted out of the 2020 season while his father, Randy Wade, has been at the forefront of Big Ten parent protests this offseason.