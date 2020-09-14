SI.com
AllTerrapins
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingInside Black and GoldPodcasts
Search

No Big Ten Vote Yet With Decision Still Expected

AhmedGhafir

After reports emerged on Saturday that a revote in the Big Ten could take place as early as Sunday, the day has come and gone with no action taking place yet. Pat Forde reported on Sunday night that the meeting has been “productive in terms of medical plan and maintaining momentum toward playing this fall.”

“Sources: Big Ten meeting has been productive in terms of medical plan and maintaining momentum toward playing this fall. Vote has not taken place yet; could still happen tonight or tomorrow. Some schools already setting practice schedules in preparation for October kickoff.”

“Update: vote will not happen tonight. Presumably tomorrow.”

Nicole Auerbach backed up Forde’s reporting on Sunday evening while adding that despite no vote yet, “there remains the expectation that this will be brought to a vote in the coming day or day.” Skepticism remains on just how the vote will play out, especially among Maryland fans, as rumors of potential opt-outs linger ahead of the season. Sources inside College Park have noted that Maryland is likely to play for the 2020 season if the conference does reverse course on fall plans as a USA Today report suggests that Big Ten members have “transitioned from hopeful to confident” in their fall plans.

“The people who spoke on the condition of anonymity reiterated that reliable, rapid testing has played a critical role and helped turn the tide in the favor of trying to play this year.”

Maryland’s athletic training remains paused to a spike in COVID-19 cases, while all local Michigan State students have been asked to self-quarantine effective immediately after the school saw at least 324 positive cases in the last two and a half weeks. Wisconsin also remains closed as the number of active cases climbed to 83 as of Thursday.

Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade announced on Monday morning that he has opted out of the 2020 season while his father, Randy Wade, has been at the forefront of Big Ten parent protests this offseason.

Thanks for reading All Terrapins
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Big Ten Voting On Return of Fall Sports

Reports on Saturday morning that the Big Ten Return to Competition Taskforce will vote on the return on fall sports as a proposed October 17 start date floats.

AhmedGhafir

by

AhmedGhafir

Maryland Misses on International Guard Target

New Zealand guard Taine Murray announced his commitment tonight as head coach Mark Turgeon and the staff look elsewhere for the final open scholarship.

AhmedGhafir

Pair of Former Terps Take Advantage of Week One Opportunities

Quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome finished as Western Kentucky's leading receiver while DJ Turner recorded a touchdown on Saturday.

AhmedGhafir

Terps in the NFL: Week One

Twelve former Terps hit the field on Sunday as the first NFL Sunday kicks off.

AhmedGhafir

Mark Turgeon On Chol, Importance of Ayala and Commitment to Social Justice

Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon spoke with All Terrapins in a wide-ranging exclusive interview as he broke down the roster and talked about the team's commitment to social justice reform.

AhmedGhafir

Friday Night Lights: Week Two

Pair of Maryland commits will hit the gridiron on Friday night as their senior seasons kick off.

AhmedGhafir

by

SmithTerp14

International Guard Target Taine Murray Sets Decision Date

Maryland will hope to close strong this weekend when Australian guard Taine Murray announces his commitment

AhmedGhafir

by

Cmanva

Georgia Linebacker Wants to Visit Following Maryland Offer

Inside linebackers coach George Helow extended an offer to Hapeville Charter inside linebacker Devon Irving and he wants to check out his first Big Ten suitor.

AhmedGhafir

Locksley Talks With In-State Priority, Updates Recruitment

Northwest got a big boost to their receiving core this offseason with the addition of Peter Kikwata, who added thirteen offers in four days this summer.

AhmedGhafir

Virginia Commit Leaving Door Open for Early Enrollment

Defensive tackle Marcus Bradley became the first commit to opt for early enrollment in the Terps' 2021 class but he might not be the last one.

AhmedGhafir