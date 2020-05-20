AllTerrapins
Former Maryland Pass-Rusher Transfers to West Virginia

AhmedGhafir

Former Maryland linebacker Bryce Brand announced the next step in his playing career on Monday as he will spend his final two seasons at West Virginia.

Brand committed to Maryland as a member of former head coach DJ Durkin’s first full recruiting cycle as the pass-rusher announced his pledge just thirteen after his official visit. Former wide receiver coach Chris Beatty led the charge as the Terps hoped to find a big piece to aid their pass-rush.

Brand stepped into the defensive line rotation as a true freshman and made his presence felt, recording his first career sack in the season-opening win at Texas. Brand finished his freshman season with 13 tackles, including a career-high four against Indiana, but played in just four games as a sophomore to preserve his redshirt.

Brand made his first career start in his second game as a junior to replace an injured Shaq Smith as Maryland rolled over Syracuse in a 63-20 home win. The Michigan native, though, played sparingly as an upperclassman and news emerged in late January that Brand had entered the transfer portal.

Brand played his senior year at Clayton Valley Charter School (Ca.) where he finished with 90 tackles with ten for losses. He becomes the second transfer in three days for the Mountaineers as second-year head coach Neal Brown looks to build on year two.

Maryland, meanwhile, will look to turn the page defensively after the staff turned to the junior college route to close the 2020 cycle to add more size in the trenches. 

