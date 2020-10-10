SI.com
AllTerrapins
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingInside Black and GoldPodcasts
Search

Cortez Andrews Ready to Emerge in Year Two

AhmedGhafir

Inside linebacker Cortez Andrews was able to get acclimated to the college speed as a true freshman and expects to play a large role in the Terps’ linebacker rotation in 2020. The six games played as a reserve linebacker and on special teams gives him a foundation to build on heading into 2020, but his excitement hits a different level after having his 2019 season cut short. Andrews last and best game in uniform came against Michigan when he posted three tackles and a tackle for loss and recalling the standout performance fuels his fire.

“It’s been tremendous. I know for me my last game was against Michigan, so I haven’t put on pads since my shoulder surgery since then, so the excitement with the first day back, it was like a little kid,” Andrews told reports. “You know the day before Christmas, little kid waiting for his present, when am I going to get it? That’s how it kind of felt like for me and for my teammates as well, man. It’s been a long process of not knowing what’s going to happen—postponing, cancelling. So I would say yesterday, you really knew ‘man, this is for real.’ Pads are here, we’re about to play a season, we’re practicing with pads on, so the excitement level was through the roof.”

The outside linebackers will have a pair of new starters in 2020 as Andrews pushes for a starting role but having a veteran room with Ayinde Eley and Chance Campbell leading the way helps the unit move forward. But even in year two, Andrews doesn’t view himself as one of the ‘young’ guys anymore.

“Like I said, technically I guess you can say I’m kind of a young guy, but I’ve grown tremendously. I think the biggest thing is continuing to grow, guys that’s older than me that’ve been through more stuff, continuing to learn from them, maybe what they’ve done. I’d say the biggest thing I’ve learned, the lesson I’ve learned is be myself. I’m not trying to be anybody else; I’m trying to be the best Cortez I can be but also continuing to learn. I want to be the best leader I can be, coach Locksley put me in a leadership role for a reason, so I want to be the best me and help other guys grow and I want them to help me grow as well.”

Just through that first season, Andrews sees the difference in his demeanor as he tackled the abnormal offseason.

“I think me being in the program for one year, I kind of got the chance to see how coach Locks really runs his program, which is a very great program, you’re going to work hard every day, you’re going to learn every day. I would say my freshman year coming in not knowing much, not knowing many people coming from Florida, now this being my second year I’ve just grown so much to know how he operates his program and how he focus on his program. So I would say, for me, it’s been a big thing. My second year has been tremendous, I’ve grown tremendously, getting to know a lot of people. I would definitely It’s been a lot of growth from my freshman year to now.”

Thanks for reading All Terrapins
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jeshaun Jones Ready for 2020 Return

It was a long road to recover for the redshirt sophomore wide receiver as Jeshaun Jones isn't taking anything for granted in 2020.

AhmedGhafir

Alabama quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa announces transfer to Maryland

Massive transfer for the Terps as Alabama QB Taulia Tagovailoa announces he is headed to Maryland.

AhmedGhafir

by

Bostonfan1967

Nchami, Boletepeli Headline Replenished Outside Linebackers Unit

Maryland will replace both starting outside linebackers from a season ago, but there's little concern with the latest wave adding athleticism to a strong unit.

AhmedGhafir

by

SmithTerp14

Breaking down the impact of Taulia Tagovailoa to Maryland

Locksley works the transfer portal again to solidify a key position of need

AhmedGhafir

by

gtrotto

Mike Locksley Breaks Down Offensive Line, Minor to Guard

Marcus Minor has moved from tackle to guard ahead of the 2020 season as head coach Mike Locksley breaks down the unit.

AhmedGhafir

by

Unqualified

All Terrapins Radio Featuring Former Cornerback Will Likely

Former electric athlete Will Likely joins us as he recalls his favorite memories as a Terp.

AhmedGhafir

by

Sgg

Maryland Commit Ready for Season-Opener, Hearing from Others

Football is back in New Jersey beginning this weekend as Woodrow Wilson wide receiver Amari Clark is elated to kick off his junior season.

AhmedGhafir

Pair of Maryland True Freshmen Praised By Older Teammates

Linebacker Cortez Andrews and wide receiver Jeshaun Jones met with media on Thursday as both offered strong praise for a pair of Maryland true freshmen.

AhmedGhafir

by

SmithTerp14

Ohio Linebacker Bam Booker Shining as Defensive Leader

Maryland's third linebacker commit in the 2021 class has made his presence felt with the playoffs approaching.

AhmedGhafir

Patience helping outside linebacker Patrick Hisatake navigate through recruitment

OLB coach Brawley Evans keeping Maryland in the mix for this west coast target.

AhmedGhafir

by

Coach_Ramon