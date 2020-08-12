Defensive Tackle Darius Kilgo Reunites with Two Terps After Signing on Tuesday

Eight days after being cleared to return in 2020, the New England Patriots announced they signed defensive tackle Darius Kilgo on Tuesday after placing linebacker Brandon King on the reserve/physically unable to perform list. The former Maryland defensive lineman returns to New England where he signed midway through the 2016 season en route to his second Super Bowl ring in as many seasons.

Kilgo was drafted in the sixth round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos and appeared in nine games during their Super Bowl run. After appearing in nine games his second season, Kilgo was released and claimed off waiver by the Patriots. Kilgo also spent time on the Jaguars, Texans and Titans’ practice squad before signing with the Detroit Lions last year. Kilgo suffered a torn quad ahead of the 2019 season and was placed on Detroit’s injured reserve list to sideline him for the season.

Kilgo has appeared in 29 games through his five-year career, totally 16 tackles and one pass deflection during his time. His signing also gives Maryland their 21 former Terp in the NFL alongside Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs, Green Bay Packers safety Darnell Savage and Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore. Though they did not overlap in College Park, Kilgo will have a chance to reconnect with a pair of former Terps in defensive end Byron Cowart and cornerback JC Jackson.

Cowart enters his second season with the Patriots after appearing in five games a season ago. Undrafted product JC Jackson, who was tabbed as the Patriots’ most underrated player this summer, has carved out a big role in the stout secondary as the team’s third cornerback alongside Stephon Gilmore and Jason McCourty.

The 2020 NFL season is scheduled to start September 10 between the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs.