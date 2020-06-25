Terp Profile: Quarterback Lance Legendre

Name: Lance Legendre

Position: Quarterback

Height/Weight: 6’1”/209 lbs

Class: redshirt freshman

2019 Stats: 104 rushing yards, 7 passing yards on 1-of-3 passing

Breakdown: Maryland’s sprint to signing day during the close of the 2019 cycle yielded the first recruiting upset as Warren Easton (LA) dual-threat quarterback Lance Legendre opted for Maryland over Florida State, the presumed favorite.

He entered a crowded quarterback room full of veterans as incoming transfer Josh Jackson competed with a pair of seniors for the starting job. Injuries and inconsistency led to an evolving door at the position, but the year one development plan for Legendre was on track as he was set to get his chance in the latter part of the season.

His first appearance came in week one as Legendre added 30 yards on the ground on a pair of rushes, which foreshadowed how he’d be used down the stretch. Locksley reiterated that there was a plan in place for Legendre to maximize his four games while still using his redshirt, but that was derailed in the Terps' home finale.

Largely featured in designed run packages, Legendre's next appearance came seven weeks after his first when he relieved Jackson in the home loss against Michigan. Legendre returned the following week to help give the offense a spark in the loss to Nebraska, but suffered a separated shoulder in the third quarter that ended his season a week earlier. It didn’t help his case that the true freshman only attempted three passes all season as defenses adapted to his game by stacking the box, which serves as the platform for how he can improve in year two.

Now Legendre serves as one of two scholarship quarterbacks in 2020 in a season where his development could be what shakes up the quarterback room. As Jackson leans on his experience to earn the starting job, it’ll be up to Legendre to prove himself as a passer if there’s going to prove a shakeup in 2020. While Jackson often struggled with his intermediate accuracy and his pre-snap reads, Legendre has yet to consistently show off his zip on the ball at the college level and with just three attempts heading into the fall, developing the reputation as a true dual-threat quarterback will be the next step.

Just as former Maryland quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome leaned on his athleticism to minimize the protection issues, Legendre has shown he has the skillset to use his legs and vision to pick up the necessary yards on the ground. Maryland will hope for more consistency upfront in 2020, but with a deep receiver core yet again for Maryland, establishing his rhythm and confidence with his arm could be the recipe for winning the starting job. If Legendre can show he can move the ball through the air as well, the redshirt freshman could maximize his role in year two.