The late Friday announcement of Alabama quarterback transfer Taulia Tagovailoa stole the headlines across the nation, but Maryland fans saw the future in the running back room take a step forward when St. John’s (DC) speedster Colby McDonald announced his decision. McDonald enters the class alongside his teammate, Antwain Littleton, as the complimentary backs look to suit up for another four years together.

The lightning-and-thunder in the Cadet backfield, the duo rushed for 20 touchdowns and over 1300 during their junior seasons as the duo worked to replace the production of current Alabama running back Keilan Robinson. McDonald shined with his speed as the offense found the open space for the 5-foot-10, 200-pound back to break loose. The preexisting relationship with Maryland running back coach Elijah Brooks helped add that speed to the offense as McDonald envisioned his fit in the offense. “Coach Brooks, their running backs coach, has compared my play style to their former running back, Anthony McFarland,” McDonald told AllTerrapins. “Our offense at St. John’s is very similar to Maryland’s offense.”

Littleton, meanwhile, has long had talk of his long-term projection at linebacker. On the field, “Baby Bus” more than proved himself as the physical back to get the tough yards. His size at 6-foot, 265-pounds made him a routinely tough tackle as he averaged over eight yards per carry. That chip on that shoulder at running back provides that motivation, but with his teammate aboard, the confidence resides in each other.

“During practice, we set high expectations for ourselves by scoring every time while get equal amount of reps. As a running back, I can bring anything to the table and so can Colby. We fit perfectly into the offense,” Littleton added. “We are not selfish at all. We both know that we are going to work so we just stay patient and do what we can for the team. I feel like we had the best backfield in the country, no one could deal with both of us,” McDonald added as the two balance each other out.

As McDonald admitted to AllTerrapins he knew his decision was final a week prior to his announcement, he added why the local team won out.

“I felt like it was the best fit for me and my play style. Because they run spread and power and I feel as though I can do it all.”

St. John’s defensive coordinator Mike Ward took note of how the duo work well together.

“Both Colby and Antwain are phenomenal athletes. They are also great teammates. They are equally excited for one another’s success. They can be a special duo at UMD. Thunder and lighting, Antwain’s versatility within an offense is limitless, and Colby is an every-down back who pass pro extremely well, while also giving you an amazing receiver out of the backfield.”

“UMD is lights out right now in recruiting.”

As a junior, McDonald finished with 856 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 136 carries while adding 206 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries. Littleton, meanwhile, finished the season with 856 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns, while hauling in 68 receiving yards and a touchdown on four catches.