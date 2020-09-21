Quarterback Play in 2020 Magnified for Maryland

The Terps used four different quarterbacks in 2019 to try and get back on track offensively, but inconsistencies at the position and in protection derailed Maryland’s performance in conference play. Heading into 2020, the room will look plenty different as Alabama transfer Taulia Tagovailoa and redshirt freshman Lance Legendre battle it out for first team reps. As the Terps hope to replace the experience once provided by Josh Jackson and Tyrrell Pigrome, Tagovailoa and Legendre give fans plenty of excitement with a new offensive identity on the way.

Tagovailoa was diligent throughout the offseason in gaining familiarity with his new wide receivers and hunkered down to absorb the new offensive playbook. What helped that development was Tagovailoa’s familiarity with Locksley’s offense, but his limited experience through his five games played at Alabama gives the staff a high ceiling quarterback that is still in the early stages of his development. Offensive coordinator Scottie Montgomery credited Taulia’s “tremendous hands” in the RPO offense in a package that accentuates his strengths as a dual-threat quarterback.

The sophomore quarterback is a pass-first quarterback that can make the play with his legs, but Montgomery added what else impressed him and the offensive staff. “Really pleased with where he is physically, but probably the most pleasing thing of it all I’m thankful that he knew our system but we have tweaked our system a lot but he has picked up the playbook as fast as anyone we’ve had in the program,” Montgomery added. “He has more knowledge right now than our guys last year coming in even with a spring, so his knowledge because he’s been in the system but also, he knows and has kind of adjusted to some of the tweaks in the system.” His understanding and application of the offensive playbook in 2020 will be analyzed but his complete skillset gives him the early nod at quarterback.

But Maryland fans aren’t accustomed to one quarterback running the show for a full season and in a year where depth will be increasingly important, the Terps can’t rely on just Taulia. That’s why the development of redshirt freshman Lance Legendre will be critical for the 2020 season as the Terps hope to find their groove offensively.

Tagovailoa and Legendre have split first-team reps ahead of fall camp while last month, Montgomery highlighted Legendre’s improved frame last month when reviewing the quarterback room. “Lance has grown physically, his understanding of what we do on a daily basis has grown so much,” Montgomery added. Legendre threw just three passes a season ago, but Montgomery added his “tremendous arm strength and ability to go downfield with the ball” has led to gradual improvements this offseason.

After throwing just three passes a season ago, the new nine-game schedule gives Legendre a chance to show he can do damage in the pocket as he proves himself as a complete quarterback. Head coach Mike Locksley credited walk-on quarterbacks David Foust and Eric Najarian to help round out the depth in Josh Jackson’s absence, but if Maryland wants to take the notable step forward as a program that Locksley often cites, the Terps will need Tagovailoa or Legendre to step up in 2020.