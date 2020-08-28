SI.com
AllTerrapins
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingInside Black and GoldPodcasts
Search

Why Strength and Conditioning for Maryland is Magnified This Fall

AhmedGhafir

What Maryland cannot control is the lost fall season following the Big Ten’s decision. While commissioner Kevin Warren and the Big Ten continue to explore all options—including a potential winter season—what the Terps can control is how they take advantage of the added time in the 2020 offseason.

That starts with strength and conditioning.

Head coach Mike Locksley and the Terps hit the reset button following the Big Ten’s decision to postpone fall sports. The Division I Council approved a plan for impacted teams to begin practicing 12 hours a week through October 5, five of which can be spent through contactless drills on the field while the remaining seven can be spent in strength and conditioning work and meetings. 53 of Maryland’s 77 scholarship players on the current roster are underclassmen,

with 53 77 scholarship players, 53 of which are underclassmen on scholarship, that time becomes even more critical.

Led by director of football strength and conditioning Ryan Davis, the strength staff developed a summer workout plan for the team as Locksley and the staff eyed a six-week window “to prepare a player to be ready to play a football game, a least from a physical standpoint” ahead of summer workouts. “It’s a scientific type of window in terms of having spoken to our strength coach, [Ryan Davis], that’s his expertise, along with our trainers and the sports medicine people that know the sports science of it,” Locksley told Glenn Clark Radio back on April 6.

So while the Big Ten continues to iron out logistics of the upcoming season, Maryland has adapted their strength and conditioning plan to extend into winter. For a program that owned the third-lightest offensive line heading into year one under Locksley, that added time this fall through strength and conditioning can help develop a young Maryland roster. The average weight of Maryland’s starting offensive line checked in at 306 pounds, ahead of only Northwestern and Purdue, as they allowed a Big Ten-worst three sacks per game a season ago. Maryland addressed the immediate weight imbalance by turning to the junior college route in the 2020 cycle to add four offensive linemen over 300 pounds—Johari Branch (330), Ja’Khi Green (310), Khris Love (315) and Zach Perkins (319)—but the departure of senior Johnny Jordan coupled with indecision from sophomore Austin Fontaine opens a hole within the starting rotation.

The five hours of practice time per week can help fill the gaps along the starting rotation as the new faces on both sides of the ball have more time to rattle the Terps’ two-deep heading into spring. Practice time aides several position groups, as well, as the quarterback room has a pair of underclassmen who have thrown a combined 15 passes at the college level; Maryland’s tight end room features four scholarship players with two of the four converted defenders while the headliner, Chigoziem Okonkwo, is held out of conditioning due to a medical condition.

The underlying disappointment in no fall season for Big Ten fans still rings true as the first game of the fall season kicks off on September 3 between Central Arkansas and UAB. Where Maryland fans can take solace this fall is the added development time the staff gains with the 30 new players added to the 2020 roster.

"My strength and conditioning coaches are all working on some hypothetical deals,” Locksley told reporters following the Big Ten’s decision. “Our staff has a plan moving forward where we will virtually game plan the season we had already scheduled, so that we're continuing to move forward as a staff and then obviously put our players in the best possible position here over the next few months to be able to play a spring or winter season whenever that is determined.”

Thanks for reading All Terrapins
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2021 Football Recruiting Hot Board

Maryland's commitments and outstanding targets in the 2021 cycle

AhmedGhafir

by

AhmedGhafir

Running Back Commit Posts Blazing Hand-Timed 40 Dash

Maryland secured three running back commits in the 2021 cycle as John Carroll (MD) prospect Roman Hemby showcased his speed on Thursday.

AhmedGhafir

Edmunds Named Senior Associate Athletic Director for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion/Organizational Effectiveness

University of Maryland AD Damon Evans announced the hiring of Cynthia Edmunds on Thursday afternoon

AhmedGhafir

Rockets Assistant John Lucas Delivers Powerful Message to NBA Players

Houston Rockets assistant and former Terp John Lucas delivered a heartfelt message to the players following hours of meetings from Tuesday night into Wednesday.

AhmedGhafir

Elite St. Frances Lineman Impressed Early with Terps

Junior defensive end Aaron Wilson already holds a double-digit offer list as the coveted prospect will be a hot name on September 1.

AhmedGhafir

"My coach gets it": Turgeon shows support for former player, Bucks' decision to boycott NBA playoff game

Terps coach Mark Turgeon has been active in supporting the Black Lives Matter movement since George Floyd was killed by a police officer in Minnesota in May.

Josh Stirn

Stefon Diggs Credited for Competitive Practices, Defensive Frustration in Training Camp

New Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs earned praise from teammates on Wednesday for his play on and off the field.

AhmedGhafir

Running Back Javon Leake Shining In Training Camp in New York

The former three-year Maryland running back is making the most of his reps as Giants head coach Joe Judge gives praise.

AhmedGhafir

JuCo Lineman Has Connection to Terps, Interested in Maryland Despite Top Six

Maryland is working to get into the top group for coveted Butler (KS) juco tackle Caleb Etienne following the August 1 official offer

AhmedGhafir

Top JuCo Target De'Jahn Warren Commits to Georgia

Top remaining target off the board to SEC foe.

AhmedGhafir

by

deldarin