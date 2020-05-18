AllTerrapins
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Recruitment explodes for 2022 Northwest wide receiver

AhmedGhafir

Northwest (Md.) wide receiver Peter Kikwata began drawing interest in the midst of his sophomore season at Watkins Mill, and since transferring to Northwest High School this offseason, the interest has only picked up. Penn State became the first school to pull the trigger on Mother’s Day and the 6-foot-1, 170-pound wide out had glowing reviews for the Nittany Lions as he hopes “it’ll be one of my first visits.”

“My family and I were really excited. A lot of colleges have shown interest in me since the beginning of the year,” Kikwata told AllTerrapins. “I was pretty confident in my abilities, the work I’ve put towards my craft and what I’m able to display on my sophomore season highlight tape, so it was just a matter of time for the first school to believe in me and pull the trigger. For that first offer to come from Penn State was a true blessing.”

Maryland followed suit within the hour of the Penn State offer to give the staff their second target from the school, joining coveted 2021 wide receiver Kaden Prather. “We’ve talked about the DMV-to-UMD movement that has been going on. Told me a lot of useful information about the recruiting process because I wasn’t really familiar with it had that been my second offer.”

That was just the beginning for Kikwata as eleven more schools, including Miami, Tennessee and West Virginia j jumped in the mix over the ensuing four days. While he’s keeping steady in the early stages of the process, he noted “it would be awesome to receive recognition from other elite college football programs such as LSU, Oklahoma, USC and Ohio State.”

As he heads into summer preparing for his first year with Northwest, he’ll look to become a key piece on offense as Northwest looks to avenge their 35-14 loss to Wise in the 4A state championship. “My ultimate goal is to help bring the championship back to Northwest High School. My personal goal is to make first team all-Met and lead my county in receiving yards.”

As a sophomore, Kikwata finished the year with 18 catches for 423 yards and eight touchdowns.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Alabama quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa announces transfer to Maryland

Massive transfer for the Terps as Alabama QB Taulia Tagovailoa announces he is headed to Maryland.

AhmedGhafir

by

Bostonfan1967

Breaking down the impact of Taulia Tagovailoa to Maryland

Locksley works the transfer portal again to solidify a key position of need

AhmedGhafir

by

gtrotto

Maryland makes top six for guard Ike Cornish

Top target Ike Cornish releases top six as the Terps look to close with their top target.

Josh Stirn

by

WeGotNext

Florida center Michael Myslinski embraces football culture, recruiting shutdown

Top Maryland target Michael Myslinski gives a glimpse into how he copes with no in-person visits during a stressful time in recruiting, while his father's football career helped shape his passion.

AhmedGhafir

by

Papi Chulo

St. Frances forward Julian Reese commits to Maryland

Terps have their first 2021 commit in from familiar grounds.

AhmedGhafir

Cornerback Ryan Barnes breaks down interest from Terps

Top Maryland target Ryan Barnes breaks down interest from the local school, talks commitment timeline

AhmedGhafir

by

AhmedGhafir

St. John's running back Colby McDonald commits to Maryland

St. John's running back Colby McDonald becomes the third Cadet in the Terps' 2021 class.

AhmedGhafir

by

AhmedGhafir

Breaking down top ten Terps' tandems

Breaking down the top ten tandems in Maryland basketball history.

Josh Stirn

by

jwohl

Analysis: running back Colby McDonald to Maryland

Analysis on the Terps' latest commitment Maryland

AhmedGhafir

by

rtdasilva3

New landing spot for former Maryland quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome

Former Maryland quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome finds a new home as a graduate transfer.

AhmedGhafir