Northwest (Md.) wide receiver Peter Kikwata began drawing interest in the midst of his sophomore season at Watkins Mill, and since transferring to Northwest High School this offseason, the interest has only picked up. Penn State became the first school to pull the trigger on Mother’s Day and the 6-foot-1, 170-pound wide out had glowing reviews for the Nittany Lions as he hopes “it’ll be one of my first visits.”

“My family and I were really excited. A lot of colleges have shown interest in me since the beginning of the year,” Kikwata told AllTerrapins. “I was pretty confident in my abilities, the work I’ve put towards my craft and what I’m able to display on my sophomore season highlight tape, so it was just a matter of time for the first school to believe in me and pull the trigger. For that first offer to come from Penn State was a true blessing.”

Maryland followed suit within the hour of the Penn State offer to give the staff their second target from the school, joining coveted 2021 wide receiver Kaden Prather. “We’ve talked about the DMV-to-UMD movement that has been going on. Told me a lot of useful information about the recruiting process because I wasn’t really familiar with it had that been my second offer.”

That was just the beginning for Kikwata as eleven more schools, including Miami, Tennessee and West Virginia j jumped in the mix over the ensuing four days. While he’s keeping steady in the early stages of the process, he noted “it would be awesome to receive recognition from other elite college football programs such as LSU, Oklahoma, USC and Ohio State.”

As he heads into summer preparing for his first year with Northwest, he’ll look to become a key piece on offense as Northwest looks to avenge their 35-14 loss to Wise in the 4A state championship. “My ultimate goal is to help bring the championship back to Northwest High School. My personal goal is to make first team all-Met and lead my county in receiving yards.”

As a sophomore, Kikwata finished the year with 18 catches for 423 yards and eight touchdowns.