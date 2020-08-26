SI.com
AllTerrapins
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingInside Black and GoldPodcasts
Search

Stefon Diggs Credited for Competitive Practices, Defensive Frustration in Training Camp

AhmedGhafir

New Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs found his groove with quarterback Josh Allen in Tuesday’s practice as the sixth-year NFL wideout looks to take advantage of the feature role. Allen targeted Diggs completed seven passes in two series during practice as he challenges his defensive teammates in practice.

The Bills traded four draft picks, including their first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, in order to acquire Diggs back in March in an effort to bolster the offensive firepower. According to Bills free safety Jordan Poyer, Diggs has become more than just an offensive weapon in training camp.

“It’s cool to see, cool to watch, cool to play against, makes us better each and every day defensively. To have a weapon like Diggs that Josh [Allen] is able to find the ball, Diggs can run every route in the route tree,” Poyer said on Wednesday. “Like I said, it’s fun to watch, sometimes frustrating on defense when we’re in the middle of practice. We had one yesterday, third-and-12 and Diggs ran a route, got to the sticks and kind of made the play. Those are the type of plays when you’re on the same team on Sundays, you’re cheering for, but it’s going to be frustrating for defenses to try to figure out and stop.”

Safety Micah Hyde the Bills’ 2020 training camp the “most competitive it’s been” since joining the team back in 2017 and that’s a sentiment that Poyer reiterated on Tuesday, crediting Diggs in the process.

“Diggs brings a huge competitive aspect to practice. Just him, one, wanting the ball and two, when he catches it, he’s not just going to go back to the huddle, he’s going to let you know what’s good. That fire alone right there, you make a play on defense you’re going to let it be known.”

A former fifth-round selection in the 2015 NFL Draft, Diggs has played at least 14 games in each of his five seasons and eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards in consecutive seasons as he and wide receiver Adam Thielen shined for quarterbacks Case Keenum and Kirk Cousins. Diggs is one of three wide receivers to eclipse 1,000 receiving yards on 100 targets or fewer in 2019, joining Titans receiver AJ Brown and Chargers receiver Mike Williams.

Thanks for reading All Terrapins
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Running Back Javon Leake Shining In Training Camp in New York

The former three-year Maryland running back is making the most of his reps as Giants head coach Joe Judge gives praise.

AhmedGhafir

JuCo Lineman Has Connection to Terps, Interested in Maryland Despite Top Six

Maryland is working to get into the top group for coveted Butler (KS) juco tackle Caleb Etienne following the August 1 official offer

AhmedGhafir

Maryland the First Offer for Nationally Ranked Baltimore Freshman

Derik Queen is ranked as a top-five player in class of 2024 by multiple outlets, including Coast 2 Coast Prep, which has him No. 2 overall behind North Carolina’s Jahseem Felton.

Josh Stirn

Incoming Quince Orchard Safety High on Locksley, Terps Early in Recruitment

Safety Steven Sannieniola will done a new jersey for his junior season but the ball-hawking safety already has the attention of college coaches with three early offers

AhmedGhafir

Top JuCo Target De'Jahn Warren Commits to Georgia

Top remaining target off the board to SEC foe.

AhmedGhafir

by

deldarin

Darryll Pines Addresses Concerns As Big Ten Analyzes Potential Winter Season

University president sent an email and met with students on Monday as he noted “a sizeable deficit" due to the pandemic as the Big Ten investigates a potential winter season.

AhmedGhafir

Demeioun Robinson Sits Seventh in SI99 Rankings

Quince Orchard (MD) standout Demeioun Robinson was the lone Terp commit ranked in the SI preseason SI99

AhmedGhafir

SVP on Returning to DC & How COVID-19 Reinforced the move, Playing Pickup with Len Bias and More

Maryland superfan Scott Van Pelt will be right at home when he debuts a new era of his show from right outside his hometown in Washington D.C. Monday night.

Josh Stirn

by

RockvilleTerp

Wide Array of Draft Projections for Jalen Smith as October Draft Order Now Set

The most recent mock drafts published following the lottery project Smith to go anywhere from the early teens to the second round, a range that may seem extreme but demonstrates just how much guesswork there is in analyzing what NBA teams will do on draft night

Josh Stirn

Third Offer in for Incoming St. Frances Cornerback Tyrin Woodby

Maryland becomes the third verbal offer for the new Panthers cornerback.

AhmedGhafir