Stefon Diggs Credited for Competitive Practices, Defensive Frustration in Training Camp

New Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs found his groove with quarterback Josh Allen in Tuesday’s practice as the sixth-year NFL wideout looks to take advantage of the feature role. Allen targeted Diggs completed seven passes in two series during practice as he challenges his defensive teammates in practice.

The Bills traded four draft picks, including their first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, in order to acquire Diggs back in March in an effort to bolster the offensive firepower. According to Bills free safety Jordan Poyer, Diggs has become more than just an offensive weapon in training camp.

“It’s cool to see, cool to watch, cool to play against, makes us better each and every day defensively. To have a weapon like Diggs that Josh [Allen] is able to find the ball, Diggs can run every route in the route tree,” Poyer said on Wednesday. “Like I said, it’s fun to watch, sometimes frustrating on defense when we’re in the middle of practice. We had one yesterday, third-and-12 and Diggs ran a route, got to the sticks and kind of made the play. Those are the type of plays when you’re on the same team on Sundays, you’re cheering for, but it’s going to be frustrating for defenses to try to figure out and stop.”

Safety Micah Hyde the Bills’ 2020 training camp the “most competitive it’s been” since joining the team back in 2017 and that’s a sentiment that Poyer reiterated on Tuesday, crediting Diggs in the process.

“Diggs brings a huge competitive aspect to practice. Just him, one, wanting the ball and two, when he catches it, he’s not just going to go back to the huddle, he’s going to let you know what’s good. That fire alone right there, you make a play on defense you’re going to let it be known.”

A former fifth-round selection in the 2015 NFL Draft, Diggs has played at least 14 games in each of his five seasons and eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards in consecutive seasons as he and wide receiver Adam Thielen shined for quarterbacks Case Keenum and Kirk Cousins. Diggs is one of three wide receivers to eclipse 1,000 receiving yards on 100 targets or fewer in 2019, joining Titans receiver AJ Brown and Chargers receiver Mike Williams.