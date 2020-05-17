Former Maryland quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome announced his intention to enter the transfer portal back on February 6th but on Saturday, news broke that "Piggy" is headed to Western Kentucky for his final year of eligibility.

Pigrome enters a position room where quarterback Ty Storey and Steven Duncan split reps a season ago, giving the agile quarterback a chance to win the starting job.

A late addition to the 2016 class, Pigrome’s journey to College Park began when former offensive coordinator Walt Bell first stepped into the program alongside former head coach DJ Durkin. While Penn State and Virginia Tech both recruited Pigrome as an athlete, the opportunity for Maryland at quarterback gave the Terps their most athletic quarterback in the position room.

Pigrome was not shy to show off his speed out of the pocket as a freshman, but his development as a passer from his freshman to sophomore year helped set the stage for the Terps' upset at Texas before leaving the game in the third quarter with an injury.

The 5-foot-10, 209-pound rising senior played in all but two of Maryland’s last 24 games. In the first season under Locksley, former Virginia Tech transfer Josh Jackson narrowly edged him for the starting job heading into fall camp, but injuries derailed Jackson’s season as Pigrome started three games while appearing in 11.

“There's no doubt that the kid is a competitor. He'll leave it out on the field for his teammates,” Locksley said last season. Pigrome finished his Maryland career with 1,592 passing yards and nine touchdowns compared to 16 interceptions, while adding 617 rushing yards and eight touchdowns.

While Pigrome’s decision to enter the transfer portal left the Terps razor thin at the quarterback position, head coach Mike Locksley received good news on Friday when former Alabama quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa announced his decision to transfer into the program.