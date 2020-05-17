AllTerrapins
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Former starting quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome finds new home

AhmedGhafir

Former Maryland quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome announced his intention to enter the transfer portal back on February 6th but on Saturday, news broke that "Piggy" is headed to Western Kentucky for his final year of eligibility.

Pigrome enters a position room where quarterback Ty Storey and Steven Duncan split reps a season ago, giving the agile quarterback a chance to win the starting job.

A late addition to the 2016 class, Pigrome’s journey to College Park began when former offensive coordinator Walt Bell first stepped into the program alongside former head coach DJ Durkin. While Penn State and Virginia Tech both recruited Pigrome as an athlete, the opportunity for Maryland at quarterback gave the Terps their most athletic quarterback in the position room.

Pigrome was not shy to show off his speed out of the pocket as a freshman, but his development as a passer from his freshman to sophomore year helped set the stage for the Terps' upset at Texas before leaving the game in the third quarter with an injury.

The 5-foot-10, 209-pound rising senior played in all but two of Maryland’s last 24 games. In the first season under Locksley, former Virginia Tech transfer Josh Jackson narrowly edged him for the starting job heading into fall camp, but injuries derailed Jackson’s season as Pigrome started three games while appearing in 11.

“There's no doubt that the kid is a competitor. He'll leave it out on the field for his teammates,” Locksley said last season. Pigrome finished his Maryland career with 1,592 passing yards and nine touchdowns compared to 16 interceptions, while adding 617 rushing yards and eight touchdowns.

While Pigrome’s decision to enter the transfer portal left the Terps razor thin at the quarterback position, head coach Mike Locksley received good news on Friday when former Alabama quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa announced his decision to transfer into the program. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Alabama quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa announces transfer to Maryland

Massive transfer for the Terps as Alabama QB Taulia Tagovailoa announces he is headed to Maryland.

AhmedGhafir

by

Bostonfan1967

Breaking down the impact of Taulia Tagovailoa to Maryland

Locksley works the transfer portal again to solidify a key position of need

AhmedGhafir

by

kmaryland1

Maryland makes top six for guard Ike Cornish

Top target Ike Cornish releases top six as the Terps look to close with their top target.

Josh Stirn

by

kmaryland1

Florida center Michael Myslinski embraces football culture, recruiting shutdown

Top Maryland target Michael Myslinski gives a glimpse into how he copes with no in-person visits during a stressful time in recruiting, while his father's football career helped shape his passion.

AhmedGhafir

by

Papi Chulo

St. Frances forward Julian Reese commits to Maryland

Terps have their first 2021 commit in from familiar grounds.

AhmedGhafir

Cornerback Ryan Barnes breaks down interest from Terps

Top Maryland target Ryan Barnes breaks down interest from the local school, talks commitment timeline

AhmedGhafir

by

AhmedGhafir

St. John's running back Colby McDonald commits to Maryland

St. John's running back Colby McDonald becomes the third Cadet in the Terps' 2021 class.

AhmedGhafir

by

AhmedGhafir

Analysis: running back Colby McDonald to Maryland

Analysis on the Terps' latest commitment Maryland

AhmedGhafir

by

rtdasilva3

SJC RB Colby McDonald set to announce

The second RB from the dynamic duo out of DC is set to announce his commitment.

AhmedGhafir

by

AhmedGhafir

Two-way athlete incoming for Maryland?

Corey Dyches entertaining offer to walk-on to Terps' basketball to become two-sport athlete

AhmedGhafir

by

AhmedGhafir