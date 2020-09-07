Maryland Keeping Tabs on Big Ten Commit

It’s officially game week for Clearwater Central Academy (FL) as they are set for their home opener this upcoming Friday against Brentwood Academy (TN). For left tackle Albert Reese, he is ready to turn the page this week in practice as the energy ticks up a notch.

“A lot more inspiring to go even harder in practice and to get as much rest as you can,” Reese told All Terrapins. “I feel like after three more practices, which is what we will be doing this week, I feel like we’ll be good. Reese plays opposite of 6-foot-7 offensive tackle Bruno Zandamela while the Knights also boast 6-foot-6, 315-pound tackle Percy Speights with little concern in the trenches.