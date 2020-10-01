SI.com
AllTerrapins
Maryland Commit Ready for Season-Opener, Hearing from Others

AhmedGhafir

It’s been a long offseason for high school prospects in parts of the country but for Woodrow Wilson (NJ) wide receiver Amari Clark, this week of preparation hits a little differently. Wilson will take on Shawnee this weekend as the pair of sectional champions kickoff their respective seasons. Wilson boasts a strong returning core with Clark alongside 2022 quarterback Devin Kargman as Clark is ready to kick off his junior year.

“Honestly it’s feels way different now,” Clark told All Terrapins. “During summer camp, you’re running and conditioning and now we’re actually in pads hitting. Way different now.” The 6-foot-1, 205-pound wideout has set lofty expectations for his junior season with a state championship the ultimate driving force. For Clark to prove himself as the receiver he’s set out to be, he’s looking to set records as the go-to target. “I feel good. I feel like I will make a bigger impact. I want to try to break the state record, go undefeated and maintain a high GPA. State record for receiving yards is 1600, 1700, receiving touchdowns is 35 and most receptions. I’m trying to break all those records.”

Maryland 2021 Football Commits

Look at Maryland's 20 verbal commitments.

AhmedGhafir

Maryland 2021 Basketball Commits

Four total commits in for Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon and the Terps

Josh Stirn