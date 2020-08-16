Maryland has added their 20th verbal commit in the 2021 recruiting class following Sunday's announcement from John Carroll (MD) running back Roman Hemby. The 6-foot, 195-pound athlete was a longtime target for Maryland as the Terps’ interest began back during his sophomore season when offensive line coach John Reagan first stopped by Hemby’s school during the evaluation period. The interest culminated into the latest local tailback to join Maryland’s recruiting board back in late February following his offer from running backs coach Elijah Brooks.

Hemby’s affinity for the local school kept the Terps in play as the offensive staff sold him on his fit in the offense. With Antwain Littleton as a bigger, physical back and Colby McDonald as a speed back that can breakout in the passing attack, Hemby fits in as a versatile piece to help carve out his niche in the rotation.

Hemby flashed his physicality as a junior despite his slender build at 6-foot, 195-pounds. He carries 195 pounds well to display a good blend of physicality and speed out of high school. His physicality isn’t a surprise as Hemby developed a reputation as a reliable open-field tackler as a safety while he posted a 11.58-second 100-meter time as a sophomore. Hemby’s success running through the defense stems from his patient run style to allow him to explode through hole as he evades arm tackles before showing good breakaway speed. His athleticism isn’t limited out of the backfield as Hemby shined as a kick returner end route to 18 total touchdowns as a junior.

Where Littleton has the frame to dominant through the trenches, McDonald in the passing attack, Hemby has the skillset to serve as an every down back with his versatility. The strong runner also has skillset to excel on screen plays, where Hemby has the vision to break loose in the open field.

That dynamic skillset helps add more balance to a young running back room as Elijah Brooks welcomes the next wave of running backs to the Terps rushing attack. As a junior, Hemby posted over 1,400 all-purpose yards and eighteen touchdowns.