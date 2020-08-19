Second Baseman Brandon Lowe Continues Hot Streak as Rays Top Yankees

It took just one full season for second baseman Brandon Lowe to prove himself as a man among boys when he shined for Terps baseball as a redshirt freshman as he’s reignited his tear in this season’s amended MLB season.

Coming off being named MLB Player of the Week, Lowe hit .448 during the stretch with four home runs in four games to become the first Rays player to accomplish the feat since Evan Longoria in 2016. Lowe holds the highest batting average (.337) on the Rays among players with at least 50 or more at-bats this season as he’s brought in 23 RBIs with eight home runs as Tampa Bay jockeys for second in the AL East alongside the Baltimore Orioles.

The Yankees held a two-game division lead heading into the beginning of Tuesday night’s series against the Rays, making the three-game series even more important as Lowe reeled in three of the team’s six RBIs on the night. Lowe’s performance helped the Rays come out with a 6-3 victory as they hope to end the series as the new division leader. Lowe blasted a third-inning home run in Tuesday night's victory as he now has homered in five of his last six games and seven of his last fifteen to extend his hit streak to nine games.

“Let’s hope not,” Lowe said postgame when asked if considered his recent stretch a hot streak. “Hot streaks tend to end, so let’s see how long I can keep this rolling, and hopefully it’s not just a little streak and we can look back in a couple of months and there wasn’t any down time to what I’m doing now.”

At Maryland, Lowe sustained a season-ending injury just two days prior to the start of his true freshman season in 2013. He returned to the Terps the following season and was named first-team selection as a Baseball America and Perfect Game Freshman All-American after finishing with a team-best .348 batting average, good for second-best in the ACC. Lowe served as the critical piece in his one and only appearance into the NCAA tournament as Maryland took down both Old Dominion and South Carolina before falling to Virginia in the Super Regional.

Lowe was drafted in the third round of the 2015 MLB Draft by the Tampa Bay Rays with the 87 overall selection. In 2020, Lowe has eight home runs and 23 RBIs with a 1.168 OPS.