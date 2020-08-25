SI.com
Darryll Pines Addresses Concerns As Big Ten Analyzes Potential Winter Season

AhmedGhafir

In a virtual town hall co-moderated by The Diamondback, university president Darryll Pines spoke to students as the University of Maryland is expected to return students to campus beginning September 14. While virtual classes will begin as planned on August 31, Pines noted the “4Maryland” checklist for students to help minimize the spread of COVID-19. Pines also highlighted the university’s cumulative positivity rate of 0.15%, according to the university’s COVID-19 Dashboard, with six positive cases in 4,350 administered tests since August 19.

The university's new school president noted the initiative outlined at the beginning of his presentation will take a collective effort from all students, a plan that has yet to work consistently as universities resume classes across the nation. Alabama reported 531 positive cases since classes resumed last Wednesday while both NC State and Vanderbilt—both expected to kick off their season in September—paused workouts following positive cases. Maryland will look to minimize large social gatherings by adding health ambassadors hired by the Prince George’s County Department of Health, tasked with carrying masks and reporting such gatherings to university authorities. Pines noted the ambassadors have been told to not intervene but to rather gather evidence.

