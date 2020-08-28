Demeioun Robinson Named Among Best Defensive Fits in 2021 Class

The accolades continue for Quince Orchard (MD) defensive end Demeioun Robinson. Four days after debuting at seventh overall in the SI99 rankings, SI All-American analyzed the best defensive fits across the country as Robinson made the cut.

“Maryland head coach Mike Locksley has Jon Hoke running his defense, with the base alignment being a 3-4. The Terrapins will mix their fronts in sub, with their edge rushers being allowed to pin their ears back in a 4-down front with their hand down and rush upfield to get after the quarterback. This system is a perfect fit for Robinson, a defensive end/Edge hybrid who has tape standing up and playing with his hand down. Robinson has good snap quickness to shorten the edges in a hurry, strength to force his will due to achieving proper hip sinkage to win at entry points, as well as closing quickness after cornering to passers. Hoke will be able to stand him up on early downs, while allowing him to get his hand down in passing situations on sub-packages.”