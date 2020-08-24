SI.com
AllTerrapins
Demeioun Robinson Sits Seventh in SI99 Rankings

AhmedGhafir

Sports Illustrated released the SI99 on Monday morning to highlight the top 99 prospects overall in the 2021 class and the Terps found their heralded commit high on the list debut.

Quince Orchard (MD) defensive end Demeioun Robinson is the lone Terp within the top group as the nation’s third-best defensive end checks in at seventh nationally behind JT Tiumoloau and Ohio State commit Jack Sawyer. Robinson’s commitment to the Terps back in March helped head coach Mike Locksley maintain buzz on the trail as the staff assembled a program-changing haul along the front seven. Robinson opted to remain close to home as Georgia and Ohio State were two of the many schools in all-out pursuit for the 6-foot-3, 220-pound defensive end. His explosive first step helps Robinson consistently position himself to get into the backfield where he uses his long arms to wrap up and secure the tackle. Robinson has the potential to be the pass-rushing force the Terps have desperately craved since Yannick Ngakoue was last in College Park and SI All-American sees a similar ceiling in the Quince Orchard standout.

