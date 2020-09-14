Maryland Tracking 2022 California Center

Maryland dipped into California during the 2020 cycle to reel in cornerback Devyn King and the Terps are tracking another cross-country prospect. Rancho Verde (CA) center Dylan Lopez heard from the Terps back on September 1 as the 6-foot-3, 280-pound lineman enjoyed the beginning stages of his recruitment.

“I stayed up and I got a lot of texts from coaches and stuff,” Lopez told All Terrapins. “Ever since then, things have been going good, getting texts daily and talking with coaches that have and haven’t offered me and continued to build good relationships with all those guys. I’ve enjoyed it a lot. Just being more free and communicating with them, talking, it’s been good.”