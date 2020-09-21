Trio of NFL Receivers Chime in on Terps' Recruiting Efforts for Local Priority

The four-year recruiting process for Wise (MD) wide receiver Jalil Farooq is officially in the home stretch. Farooq is set to announce his commitment on Sunday, September 27 among a top seven of Alabama, Boston College, Clemson, LSU, Maryland, Oklahoma and West Virginia, but for the local 6-foot-1 coveted prospect, a wide range of emotions has set in ahead of a final decision.

“It’s kind of a mixture of a lot of emotions. I’m ready to get it over with but I’m definitely nervous about it,” Farooq told All Terrapins. “I’d say the hardest part is probably narrowing it down to figure out and finding what I want in a school. This is a life decision that I’m making so I don’t want to make any mistakes or have any regrets about my decision, so narrowing it down the best way that I can.”