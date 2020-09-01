SI.com
Maryland First to Contact Florida Wide Receiver

AhmedGhafir

West Orange (FL) wide receiver Jayden Gibson added his first offer back on January 29 when wide receiver coach Joker Phillips stopped by his school, so it made sense who the first school was to reach out to the 6-foot-5, 185-pound wide receiver.

“Maryland. They texted me first and sent me that edit, they have my number,” Gibson told All Terrapins. “Then I woke up and talked to Florida, Purdue, Wake Forest, Cincinnati. I talked to a lot of people from Cincinnati, I talked to [head] coach [Luke] Fickell. I talked to Middle Tennessee, Memphis, Ohio, Kentucky, UCF hit me up this morning, UT-Martin, Rutgers, Florida State and Marshall.”

