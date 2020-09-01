SI.com
AllTerrapins
Wise Quarterback Jayden Sauray Ready for Next Step in Recruitment

AhmedGhafir

After his first season as a full-time starting quarterback, Wise (MD) quarterback Jayden Sauray is ready to see his hard work on the field translate onto the recruiting scene. After adding his first offer just weeks after his sophomore year, Sauray is up to eight offers and ready to for the next step.

“Just building the relationships with the head coaches, offensive coordinators, having that time and bond with them calling me whenever they want to and stuff like that,” Sauray told All Terrapins. “Just the experience and exposure I can get now.”

