Kellan Wyatt to Maryland: How it Happened & What it Means

It wasn’t a decision that was expected today, but it was a commitment that was always in play for Maryland. Archbishop Spalding (MD) outside linebacker Kellan Wyatt pulled the trigger on Sunday afternoon to give Maryland their first in-state commit and second in the class.

The Terps weren’t the first offer for Wyatt as Liberty and UMass jumped in first, but the depth and genuine relationship that Wyatt and the Maryland staff built since the offer came to fruition in June of 2019. Outside linebacker coach Brawley Evans and defensive line coach Brian Williams cultivated that relationship while a handful of unofficial visits helped strengthen it with he and the full staff, including head coach Mike Locksley.