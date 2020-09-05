Maryland Reaches Out to In-State Linebacker

Archbishop Spalding (MD) outside linebacker Kellan Wyatt enjoyed the first day that college coaches could reach out as the 6-foot-2, 220-pound prospect enjoyed constant notifications throughout the day. Liberty, Maryland, UMass and Syracuse have extended offers early as two new schools were first to reach out.

“I think it was West Virginia then Temple right after that,” Wyatt told All Terrapins. “I had a lot of schools showing love, sending pictures and messages. They keep in touch and all that so it was good. It was like a holiday in a way, your phone blows up with college coaches. It means you’re obviously doing something right if they’re reaching out to you like that.”