Marcus Bradley Explains Decision to Enroll Mid-Year

AhmedGhafir

In light of his senior season moved to spring, All Terrapins was first to report that Quince Orchard (MD) defensive tackle Marcus Bradley is officially a mid-year enrollee for Maryland. “It’s big time,” Bradley told All Terrapins.

Bradley becomes the first mid-year enrollee for Maryland, but he is not the first across the college football landscape. Virginia wide receiver Malcolm Johnson announced his commitment to Auburn last month before confirming he will enroll with the Tigers as a 2020 signee, while Virginia cornerback Tony Grimes opted for the same with North Carolina. The decision to postpone high school football to the spring led to 2021 prospects to evaluate their academic standing as they weighed their options, but Bradley’s academic course load for the fall gave him the chance to take advantage of more time in College Park.

