New Face of Maryland Rushing Attack Set for 2021

The 2016 class helped set the foundation for the Terps’ rushing attack alongside Ty Johnson as Maryland signed Jake Funk and Lorenzo Harrison, while the trio of additions the following cycle in Tayon Fleet-Davis, Javon Leake and Anthony McFarland solidified the backfield as the strength of the offense. Fast-forward to now and the running back room is bolstered yet again through the recruiting efforts the last two cycles.

Maryland held off a late push from Michigan State to land Michigan standout Peny Boone a cycle ago to give the Terps a big-framed back that carries athleticism out of the backfield. The connection with older brother, Josh Jacobs, helped keep the Terps in play for Owasso (OK) speed back Isaiah Jacobs before a December official secured the second tailback on the first afternoon of the early signing day period.

But with just two scholarship running backs on the roster beyond 2020, replenishing the talent in the running back room was critical in 2021. Early in-roads at St. John’s helped the Terps kick off the unit with a commitment from Antwain Littleton to give Maryland an intriguing prospect. Despite years of buzz that Littleton will line up on the defensive side of the ball, Littleton has no problem proving the critics wrong as the 6-foot, 260-pound running back showed off incredible footwork to barrel his way through opposing defenses. His footwork and frame gives him the ideal size to slide in as a mismatch in the trenches. His niche role in the offense locked in an early commitment for Maryland, giving them their second commitment out of St. John’s this cycle as Maryland remained hopeful for a third.

Running back Colby McDonald stayed patient with the process in hopes of venturing to more suitors, but the hometown team proved too good to pass up as his announced his mid-May commitment to give Maryland a speed back that can break loose in the open field. SI All-American’s noted McDonald’s “blend of quickness, power and pass-catching ability” as reasons why he fits so well in the rotation. His ability to slide out of the backfield gives Maryland a running back that can do well in open space similar to former Terp Ty Johnson, though McDonald will be out to prove he can match Johnson’s top-end speed. Where McDonald does thrive is with elusiveness in open space as he shows good hands to break out of the backfield, where he and Isaiah Jacobs can provide a big boost within the unit.

Even with McDonald and Littleton in the fold, overcoming depth questions for in-state running back Roman Hemby proved to be the initial hurdle despite his longtime interest in the hometown school. While Hemby prioritized academics during the evaluation of his twenty-plus suitors, running backs coach Elijah Brooks and the offensive staff carved out the niche and applied it to their Zoom meetings to show how Hemby fits into the offense. The John Carroll running back posted over 1,400 all-purpose yards as a junior along with 18 total touchdowns as he showed himself as an every down back at the next level.

His vision and patience in the run game also translate to the passing attack, where a quick dump off out of the backfield gives Hemby a chance to capitalize on big play ability. He plays more physical than his 6-foot,195-pound measurables show where the sound north-sound runner has no problems evading the arm tackles. Where Boone and Littleton serve as big backs compared to Jacobs and McDonald as more speed guys, Hemby shows the ability to do both as running backs coach Elijah Brooks rounds out the next wave of running backs through the program.

While the new crop of running backs won’t have a veteran to guide them like Ty Johnson, Jacobs and Boone can slide into mentorship roles next season to apply the teachings learned from current seniors Jake Funk and Tayon Fleet-Davis. 2020 served as an opportunity for the running back room to blend together as the new and young faces mesh together, but 2021 will serve as the new face of Maryland’s running back room.