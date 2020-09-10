SI.com
Virginia Commit Leaving Door Open for Early Enrollment

AhmedGhafir

Defensive tackle Marcus Bradley became the first commit to reverse course to enroll midyear for the Terps, but he might not be the last one. Virginia wide receiver Tai Felton was among the thousands of students to start senior year this week, but he’s been taking additional online classes in case he wants to follow Bradley’s suit.

“Just seeing how COVID works out and if we actually have a season this spring because right now, it’s kind of up in the air,” Felton told All Terrapins. “They say we are, they say we aren’t so just seeing what happens with that and just doing what’s best for me and my family.” The Terps’ recruiting class has remained largely stagnant since the beginning of quarantine as the staff added a handful of targets while retaining the stellar local haul. Bradley highlighted the added benefit of strength and conditioning as a reason to enroll early in college and Felton sees similar benefits.

