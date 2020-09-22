New Jersey Linebacker Building Genuine Relationship with Maryland

Camden (NJ) outside linebacker Nyair Graham will hit the field on Friday for a scrimmage ahead of next weekend’s season-opener. It’s been a long offseason for prospects around the country as they’ve navigated through restrictions due to COVID-19, but for Graham, he’s ready to put it all together on the field for a strong junior year.

“I’m just most excited to play with my teammates and just go undefeated, that’s the whole goal,” Graham told All Terrapins. “Just learning what went wrong last year and applying it to this year and I want to be a leader this year as a junior so I want to make sure things go the way they’re supposed to.” His personal goal for the season. “I want to lead the team in tackling and put out more tape for college coaches out there.”