Locksley Talks With In-State Priority, Updates Recruitment

Wide receiver Peter Kikwata has taken advantage of the offseason to develop as he transitions from Watkins Mill to Northwest. The 6-foot-1, 170-pound wideout is among the Montgomery County students taking in the first days of virtual classes, but Kikwata has been able to get in field work with new teammate Kaden Prather as they push each other through workouts.

“It’s great because I feel we will sharpen each other’s tools,” Kikwata told All Terrapins. “Whenever I make a slight mistake, he’ll tell me what the error is and next rep, I fix it, get it done. And him too, if he makes a mistake I’ll tell him. We help each other get better.” The close bond between Kikwata and Prather has helped the junior prospect develop on the field, but as he takes in contact from coaches since September 1, his older mentor has helped guide him through the process.