In-state Running Back Roman Hemby Relieved with Commitment Behind Him

The Terps have secured their running backs for the future after John Carroll (MD) product Roman Hemby became the third verbal in the 2021 class, joining St. John’s (DC) teammates Antwain Littleton and Colby McDonald. Maryland began tracking the in-state product when offensive line coach John Reagan stopped trekked through the Baltimore school dating back to Hemby’s sophomore season and the interest culminated in an offer back in February. As running backs coach Elijah Brooks and the Terps staff prioritized Hemby to round out the position group, it took time for Hemby to come around on the hometown team.

“I feel like for the most part, being in this area especially with everything going on in the world, I knew that venturing out was going to be something I wanted to do but staying at home was also something that interested me,” Hemby told All Terrapins. “You never know when something is going to happen. I kind of misjudged it thinking I’ll compete with a lot of guys, I’m a competitor so I started to think about it, and I realized everybody that’s committed to Maryland, they got something to prove and that’s how I feel about myself. I feel like I’m very underrated, I have a lot to prove and same with the guys there now, those are the guys I’m communicating with and I feel like those are the best guys to surround yourself with. Guys that are driven to be better, something to prove and that means we’ll all be working. I took that into consideration, and I realized that’s where I want to be, I want to be where the competition is, where I have brothers to push me and I don’t have to take the whole load by myself.”