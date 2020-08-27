Elite St. Frances Lineman Impressed Early with Terps

The prospects in class of 2022 will begin fielding calls from college coaches starting on Tuesday, September 1, as the next phase of the recruiting cycle officially begins. Coaches across the country spent the summer months building out their 2022 recruiting boards as they leaned on relationships to guide them through offers. One prospect that was already a known commodity is elite St. Frances (MD) defensive end Aaron Wilson as the 6-foot-2, 235-pound defensive end already holds a double-digit offer list.

The Florida native added his first offer back in May of 2019 and since then, Florida, Florida State, Penn State, South Carolina and UCF have extended offers. The dynamic pass-rusher missed a pair of games during his sophomore year where he showed off his pure athleticism and speed off the edge, but announced his decision to transfer from Ocoee High School (FL) to St. Frances following his sophomore year. Wilson told All Terrapins his conditioning and strength remain the focus as he prepares as an upperclassman, but he has taken the recruiting process in stride.